First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.14.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 40.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.97. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

