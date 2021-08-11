Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.72 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

