RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.83 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.
RMG Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
