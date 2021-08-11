Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Truist

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

PLUG stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after buying an additional 786,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

