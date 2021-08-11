Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SANM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.