Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Boosted by William Blair

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Green Dot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

