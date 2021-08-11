CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a PE ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,712 shares of company stock worth $5,446,667. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 49.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 187.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 257,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 44.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

