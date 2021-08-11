Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.
Shares of PTGX stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
