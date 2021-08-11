Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

