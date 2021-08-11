Comparing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 7 12 1 2.70

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 15.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.46%. Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $248.95, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands 13.47% 14.99% 7.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Constellation Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.48 $2.00 billion $9.97 21.87

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Vintage Wine Estates on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

