Raymond James Boosts The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $46.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

