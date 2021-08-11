ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.07 ($14.20).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

