Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $848.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

