Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.63. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 59,946 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

