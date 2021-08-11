CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 2,821,547 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

