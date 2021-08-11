Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 11,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 86,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

