ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73. 736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACTD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $49,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.