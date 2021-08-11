Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Trading Down 0.1%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 3,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 57,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYNS. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $994,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $994,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at $5,964,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

