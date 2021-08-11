Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Increased by Analyst

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

