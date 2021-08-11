IEC Electronics (IEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IEC opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. IEC Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.03.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

