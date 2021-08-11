Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $204.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $47,313,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.