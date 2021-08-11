Truist Securiti Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.63.

LHC Group stock opened at $183.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.41. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

