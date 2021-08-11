One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

