Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of NRIM opened at $42.24 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $75,061. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

