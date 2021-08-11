Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.90 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $234.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

