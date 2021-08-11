KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KAR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

