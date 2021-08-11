Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

