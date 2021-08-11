Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Livent traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 90071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 98.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,537,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 763,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

