The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 8.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $88.60 and last traded at $88.35. Approximately 147,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,673,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.39.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

