Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $15.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,271 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

