Head to Head Analysis: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) versus BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and Harpoon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 3,279.50 -$35.85 million N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 17.47 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -4.71

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioAtla and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 55.65%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 239.74%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics -394.17% -73.89% -26.01%

Summary

BioAtla beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is also developing HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328, a product candidate in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate our proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

