Head to Head Review: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) vs. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 19.11% 41.39% 12.82% DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06%

76.5% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and DSP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.28 $2.96 billion $18.45 26.14 DSP Group $114.48 million 3.38 -$6.79 million $0.19 84.05

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Broadcom and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 18 0 2.78 DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $496.91, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. DSP Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.76%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Broadcom.

Volatility & Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats DSP Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

