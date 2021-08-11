Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Financial Comparison

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -0.91% 3.13% 0.50% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carrols Restaurant Group and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 60.19%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.55 billion 0.16 -$29.46 million ($0.07) -68.00 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitchells & Butlers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

