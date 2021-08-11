Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised by KeyCorp

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,894.68.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,878.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,570.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,527.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

