Truist Securiti Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.
NYSE OXY opened at $26.26 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.
