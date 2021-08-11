$14.37 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $14.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $14.04 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

MCHX stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $4,360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

