Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onto Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

ONTO opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $6,955,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $18,661,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 975.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

