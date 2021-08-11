Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nevro Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

