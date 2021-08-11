Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

