Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA opened at $456.76 on Monday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

