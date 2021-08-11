VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VYNE opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

VYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

