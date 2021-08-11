Credicorp (BAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAP stock opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.35. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

