Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNIEF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Uni-Select stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

