Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.10 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.