Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.10 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $87.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.