TD Securities Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$35.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

BADFF opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

