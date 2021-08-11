Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hydro One traded as high as C$31.19 and last traded at C$31.19, with a volume of 326139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.85.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

