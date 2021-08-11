AirNet Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,460 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,319% compared to the typical daily volume of 267 call options.

ANTE opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AirNet Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AirNet Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

