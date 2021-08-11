Cornerstone OnDemand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,418% compared to the average volume of 332 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,132 shares of company stock worth $3,743,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
