Cornerstone OnDemand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,418% compared to the average volume of 332 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,132 shares of company stock worth $3,743,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

