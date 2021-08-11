Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $28.30 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XENT. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

