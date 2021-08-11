Truist Lowers Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $50.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

