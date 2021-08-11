Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST stock opened at $102.80 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,714.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.